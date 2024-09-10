Havas Worldwide India strengthens team with three new AVPs of planning and strategy

Commenting on the appointments, John Thangaraj said, “I am thrilled to welcome Dhananjoy, Aniruddh and Jahan to the Havas family. The world is changing and so are we. Strategy needs to be more business forward, digital first and data driven than ever before and our journey towards creating a more converged, multi-disciplinary team begins now. Each of them brings a deep and divergent level of expertise and experience to the table. Dhananjoy brings a deep passion and excitement for all things tech and auto. Aniruddh’s understanding and experience on the CPG category is second to none. And Jahan’s digital-first expertise across multiple categories nicely rounds out the team. Their hires underscore Havas’ deep commitment to delivering insight & data backed strategic solutions that focus on keeping our clients ahead of the curve. That said, we’ve only just begun - watch this space!”