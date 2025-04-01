Havells India promotes Rahul Murgai to executive vice president (EVP). The company announced his elevation in a BSE filing.

Before this, Murgai was working as senior vice president at the company, where he handled all product verticals in Havells & Lloyd’s SBUs in all International Markets- US, Europe, Middle East, Africa, SAARC, Russia CIS, LATAM & APAC.

Murgai has over two decades of experience and has worked with organizations such as IFB Industries, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, GE Capital, and more.