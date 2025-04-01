Subscribe

Havells India promotes Rahul Murgai to Executive Vice President

Prior to this role, Murgai served as senior vice president at the company.

afaqs! news bureau
Havells India promotes Rahul Murgai to executive vice president (EVP). The company announced his elevation in a BSE filing. 

Before this, Murgai was working as senior vice president at the company, where he handled all product verticals in Havells & Lloyd’s SBUs in all International Markets- US, Europe, Middle East, Africa, SAARC, Russia CIS, LATAM & APAC. 

Murgai has over two decades of experience and has worked with organizations such as IFB Industries, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, GE Capital, and more.

Havells India
