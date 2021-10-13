Havells India ropes in Pramod Mundra as EVP & CIO

Previously, he worked with Samsung Electronics as Senior Director.
Havells India has recently appointed Pramod Mundra from Samsung Electronics as EVP & CIO. Mundra worked with Samsung Electronics for more than a decade at different roles. Prior to thst, he was with Eli Lily and Company for more than 2 years.
A professional with more than 20 years of experience, Pramod has done his MBA (PGPX) from IIM Ahmedabad and is an engineering graduate. In the past, he has also worked with Infosys China, Oracle Financial Services ald L&T.