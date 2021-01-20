Havmor Ice Cream appoints Komal Anand as Managing Director

Havmor Ice Cream, a brand owned by Lotte Confectionery, has appointed Komal Anand as managing director with effect from 12th January 2021. Anand has worked in various leadership assignments and has been instrumental in leading multiple business transformation agendas. Prior to Havmor Ice Cream, he was associated with McCain Foods, where he played a key role to build a strong and profitable business by having led multiple functions such as Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain & Quality. He brings with him 24 years of management experience across food and beverage and CPG companies such as PepsiCo & Reckitt Benckiser, Dabur, and Reliance Retail.