HCCB announces senior leadership appointments

Hindustan Coca-cola Beverages (HCCB), a leading FMCG company, has announced a series of senior leadership appointments across key functions such as supply chain, commercial operations, people and transformation. The moves underscore HCCB’s continued focus on strengthening organisational capability, enhancing execution excellence, and driving long-term sustainable growth.

The leadership appointments include Avinash Kant Kumar as head of integrated supply chain, Vinay Nair as chief commercial officer, Ritesh Pratap Singh as chief human resources officer, Sunaina Dhanuka as head of strategy and Girish Sivaraman as vice president - commercial transformation.

Commenting on the appointments, Hemant Rupani, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, “These leadership appointments reflect our focus on building strong execution capabilities across supply chain, commercial, and people functions. As we continue to strengthen execution rigor, deepen organisational capability, and enable scale across our value chain, these leaders will play a critical role in shaping HCCB’s next phase of growth.”

Avinash Kant Kumar as head of integrated supply chain will lead supply chain operations with a focus on resilience, efficiency, and scalability. Bringing over three decades of experience across supply chain, procurement, and operations, Avinash joins from Jubilant Foodworks, where he served as president, and has previously held leadership roles at McCain Foods, Reliance Retail, Al Foah, and Procter & Gamble.

Vinay Nair has been appointed chief commercial officer, where he will be responsible for driving commercial strategy, strengthening execution discipline, and accelerating growth across channels and markets.Nair has been working with company for 25 years.

Ritesh Pratap Singh joins HCCB as chief human resources officer, where he will lead the company’s people and culture agenda with a focus on strengthening organisational capability, leadership depth, and a high‑performance culture. He joins from Tata Projects, where he served as CHRO, and has previously held senior leadership roles at Tata Trusts and IHCL (Taj Hotels). This appointment marks a return for Singh, who earlier spent several years with HCCB across national, regional, and market‑level HR roles.

Sunaina Dhanuka has been elevated to the role of head of strategy in addition to her role as chief of staff to the CEO where she will advance HCCB’s growth and transformation agenda. She has previously held diversified leadership positions in the Coca-Cola system in the ASEAN and South Pacific territories with a wide range of experience in finance, procurement, treasury, and operations. Dhanuka has also worked across leading global organisations including Unilever, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, and Arthur Andersen, spanning commodities risk management, equities research and tax and advisory roles.

Girish Sivaraman has been appointed vice president - commercial transformation, where he will spearhead HCCB’s commercial transformation agenda, focusing on go‑to‑market excellence, sales effectiveness, and capability building across the organisation. His appointment marks a return to HCCB, where he spent several years earlier in his career. Previously, Sivaraman has held senior leadership roles at Mondelez International, Pepsi, Varun Beverages, Britannia, and Vodafone.