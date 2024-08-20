HCLTech appoints Shiv Walia as new CFO, succeeding Prateek Aggarwal

“Shiv Walia has been integral to our success over the last many years. As a seasoned finance leader, he has played key roles across our various geographies and businesses through multiple business cycles and has extensive knowledge of HCLTech’ s businesses and clients. said C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCL Tech. “His financial acumen, international experience and pragmatic approach will be invaluable as we respond to technology shifts with speed and continue our profitable growth journey over the coming years” “I also want to thank Prateek for his contributions to HCLTech over the last 12 years and wish him the very best for his future endeavors.”