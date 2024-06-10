HDFC AMC appoints Harish Narayanan as chief marketing officer and chief digital officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In the past, Narayanan has worked with Upstox, Myntra, Google and P&G.
HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC), a mutual fund investment company, has appointed Harish Narayanan as chief marketing officer and chief digital officer. He made the announcement in a LinkedIn post.
Narayanan shared, "I am privileged to be the custodian of this brand and the direct-to-consumer digital business and I look forward to everything that I will learn from my colleagues (a stellar set of industry stalwarts)."
He recently led growth, marketing and revenue department at Upstox. Before that, he led the marketing, brand partnerships and in-house creative teams at Myntra. He was also the diversity and inclusion sponsor at Myntra.
Prior to Myntra, Narayanan was in leading marketing roles for YouTube APAC, based in the Google Singapore office, both on the B2B side (driving scaled marketing for YouTube ads) and on the B2C side (leading brand marketing and subscriptions marketing for YouTube).
Before that he spent formative years as a marketer in P&G as a brand manager on Gillette. He started his career as a summer intern with Unilever in 2006.