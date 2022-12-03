HDFC Bank elevates Jahid Ahmed to Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Marketing

Ahmed has been with the bank for about 8 years now.
After about an eight year engagement with HDFC Bank, digital marketeer Jahid Ahmed took to his LinkedIn to announce that he'll be now taking up the role of Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Marketing at the bank.
"It has been such a pleasure to work and grow along with the bank's emphatic digital growth story, truly making it a great place to work,' Ahmed said in his announcement.
The marketeer began his career in digital marketing in 2010 when ICICI Securities appointed him as the Chief Manager for digital marketing. After a four year stint with the ICICI, he moved to Citibank India for a one year tenure.
He joined HDFC in 2015 as AVP and Head- digital marketing.
In his role with the bank, Ahmed heads the digital marketing team, website, content, and social media marketing.