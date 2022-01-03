HDFC Bank's SVP & Head, Corporate Communications Rajiv Banerjee quits

His last working day was December 31, 2021, and his next move is unknown.
Rajiv Banerjee, HDFC Bank's Senior Vice President & Vertical Head, Corporate Communications has call it a quits. Banerjee has decided to move on from the company after a 10 years stint with the company. He joined the company in 2012 as deputy VP- Corporate Communications.He announced this move via LinkedIn post on his profile.
A strategic communication professional with well-rounded experience as a journalist in print, television and digital for 15 years and as a reputation management expert at HDFC Bank for around 10 years, Banerjee has also worked with BrandEquity as Editor, Financial Express, UTV, Hinduja Media and Beacon Television in the past.