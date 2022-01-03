By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

HDFC Bank's SVP & Head, Corporate Communications Rajiv Banerjee quits

His last working day was December 31, 2021, and his next move is unknown.

Rajiv Banerjee, HDFC Bank's Senior Vice President & Vertical Head, Corporate Communications has call it a quits. Banerjee has decided to move on from the company after a 10 years stint with the company. He joined the company in 2012 as deputy VP- Corporate Communications.He announced this move via LinkedIn post on his profile.

A strategic communication professional with well-rounded experience as a journalist in print, television and digital for 15 years and as a reputation management expert at HDFC Bank for around 10 years, Banerjee has also worked with BrandEquity as Editor, Financial Express, UTV, Hinduja Media and Beacon Television in the past.

HDFC BankRajiv Banerjee