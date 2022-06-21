Head Digital Works announces three new leadership appointments

New appointment for Chief Technology Officer (CTO), VP Marketing, and VP of Product
With an aim to further strengthen its workforce, Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd. announced the appointment of three new leadership positions today. The leadership hires include Visvesvarrya Neelakantan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Gunnidhi Singh Sareen as VP Marketing, and Vasu Merugu as VP of Product.
As a result of rapid digital transformation during and post-pandemic, there is an exponential surge for skilled tech professionals. To expedite growth both vertically and horizontally, Head Digital Works aims to double its current workforce of 400 by the year-end. Currently, the company has already onboarded 100 employees since the beginning of the year and is actively hiring across domains including technology, marketing, strategy, growth and product.
Commenting on the new appointments, Hari Emani, senior manager HR, Head Digital Works said, “As the organization is expanding, we are looking to strengthen our team, including the leadership lineup. Cultural integrity and technical skillsets are the most important traits we seek while hiring an employee. We are keen to take on candidates who would assist us in riding the crest in the gaming industry with the cutting-edge state-of-the-art technology at Head Digital Works. We are also extending efforts for our current workforce to update their skillsets as per the industry demand.”
The company recently onboarded its CTO, VP-Marketing and VP- Product to catalyze and sustain growth across verticals. Having worked across retail, e-commerce and fintech sectors with MNCs like Walmart, Paypal and Matrimony.com, Visvesvarrya Neelakantan, CTO at Head Digital Works brings rich experience in developing and scaling multiple product offerings to the table. Gunnidhi Singh Sareen who joined as VP of Marketing at Head Digital Works was the ex-Marketing Head at Airtel where he was instrumental in gaining mobile revenue market share. He will be leading the company’s acquisitions and retention efforts. Leading the product management and analytics efforts at Head Digital Works is Vasu Merugu, VP of Product. He was previously Director of Product Management at ADP and also has global experience having worked in Europe and USA.
Functioning in an ever-evolving industry, Head Digital Works pays special attention to upskilling of its employees as per industry standards. Backed by strong customer understanding and analytical ability to make data driven decisions, the new leadership is certain to add great value to the organization. As the company continues to expand, it is actively exploring partnerships with leading academic institutions for research and training- across levels and domains.
While expansion is a core focus area, it is not without turning a blind eye to work-life balance. The company has taken a number of initiatives to create a healthy work environment including a tie-up with 1to1 Help for mental well-being counselling sessions. With an impressive Net Promotor score of 91%, Head Digital Works aims to further diversify its current workforce comprising 35% women.