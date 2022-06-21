Head Digital Works announces three new leadership appointments

The company recently onboarded its CTO, VP-Marketing and VP- Product to catalyze and sustain growth across verticals. Having worked across retail, e-commerce and fintech sectors with MNCs like Walmart, Paypal and Matrimony.com, Visvesvarrya Neelakantan, CTO at Head Digital Works brings rich experience in developing and scaling multiple product offerings to the table. Gunnidhi Singh Sareen who joined as VP of Marketing at Head Digital Works was the ex-Marketing Head at Airtel where he was instrumental in gaining mobile revenue market share. He will be leading the company’s acquisitions and retention efforts. Leading the product management and analytics efforts at Head Digital Works is Vasu Merugu, VP of Product. He was previously Director of Product Management at ADP and also has global experience having worked in Europe and USA.