Heads Up For Tails appoints Swati Mohan as Chief Business Officer

The newly appointed chief business officer - Heads Up For Tails, Swati Mohan said, “After years of building and scaling global Media businesses, I’m excited about this leap into the pet care industry; one that is projected to reach over USD $2B over the coming years. As a pet parent myself, it has been inspiring to have witnessed what Rashi and the team at HUFT have built through their stores, experiences and products; a brand with a sole mission to treat pets and their needs no less than those of any family member; making it the undisputed leader in the category. I look forward to integrating this vision into the next phase of growth where we shall infuse tech & personalisation, e-commerce, content and community to build out both the brand and business as the go-to platform for any and every pet parent need.”