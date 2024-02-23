Heeru Dingra moves on from Dentsu India after 9 years

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Heeru Dingra is bidding farewell to dentsu India after nine years of service in order to start a new chapter in her life. Her relationship with the network began in 2015 with the acquisition of WATConsult by Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), which marked the beginning of a business collaboration.
In 2019, Heeru assumed the position of CEO at WATConsult, leading the organisation to become well-known in the digital space. She became the CEO of Isobar Group India in June 2021, and her role involved managing the business of Isobar, WATConsult, and Perfect Relations with tact.
Her following position as chief business officer of Dentsu Creative India demonstrated her ability to develop client connections, support growth, and cultivate excellence across a range of brands.
Reflecting on Heeru's departure, Harsha Razdan, CEO of South Asia at dentsu stated, “As Heeru concludes her outstanding nine-year journey with dentsu, we bid adieu not just to a chapter but herald the dawn of boundless possibilities. She has been the driving force behind excellence, innovation, and the cultivation of a resilient team poised to carry forth her legacy. To many, she has been not just a leader but a cherished friend, and her absence will be keenly felt. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for her invaluable contributions and wish her abundant success in her forthcoming ventures.”
Heeru Dingra said, “From laying the foundation of WATConsult, anchoring its acquisition by dentsu, to witnessing its evolution into one of the largest digital agencies in the network, it's been an extraordinary 13-year journey. The acquisition by dentsu marks a significant milestone in WATConsult’s history propelling us far beyond our humble beginnings and making the journey incredibly rewarding and fulfilling.”
“I’m deeply grateful to the leadership team at dentsu India (then and now) for fostering an environment that feels like home, instrumental in shaping my growth and journey within the network over the past nine years. Moving forward, I carry a profound sense of pride and cherish memories of working with talented individuals at WATConsult, Isobar, Perfect Relations, Dentsu Webchutney and other agencies now under the umbrella of Dentsu Creative," she added.