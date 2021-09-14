Heeru Dingra to lead Isobar as Chief Executive Officer

Jean Lin, Global CEO, Creative and Executive Officer, dentsu Group Inc. said, “Strategically, India is one of our largest and most important markets for Isobar. Heeru joined us through the acquisition of WATConsult and has gone from strength to strength, cultivating a culture of creativity and innovation. Heeru will strengthen Isobar's growth story, bringing together the best specialists from different creative disciplines to create the next wave of transformative experiences for our clients and in turn, accelerate our brands into the dentsu India 2.0 vision. I am certain that with Heeru at its helm, the Isobar India group will continue to grow and deliver excellence for our clients.”