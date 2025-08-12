Hemant Shringy joins Wondrlab as CCO & managing partner

Wondrlab, a platform-first martech network, has appointed Hemant Shringy as its chief creative officer and managing partner.

His role will involve driving brand building, content, commerce, CRM, data-led storytelling, influencer strategies, automation, and AI integration, ensuring every solution is not just smart and scalable, but truly impactful.

Shringy brings over two decades of leadership experience at agencies such as FCB, BBDO, Ogilvy, and DDB. He is known for his work on global brands like Ariel, Whisper, WhatsApp, Visa, eBay, Vodafone, and Indian powerhouses such as Amul, Tata Motors, Reliance, and Star Sports.

Speaking on the appointment, Amit Akali, co-founder, Wondrlab, said, “I was looking at the right balance of a creative leader with hunger to achieve new creative benchmarks and drive culture. We’ve strengthened the organisation by bringing Hemant on board. I’ve worked with him before; he blends craft with creative audacity, effectiveness with empathy. It’s the right time for Wondrlab to evolve, and Hemant is the right person to lead that evolution.”

(L-R) Rakesh Hinduja, Amit Akali, Hemant Shringy

On joining Wondrlab, Hemant Shringy said: “I’m incredibly excited to be part of Wondrlab at such a pivotal moment. What Saurabh, Rakesh, Amit, and the team have built is visionary: an agency network born in India, built for the world, combining tech, data, and creativity.”

“I believe creativity should move beyond communication; it should shape every part of the marketing funnel. At Wondrlab, we’re placing creativity right at the core, and I can’t wait to help brands win in ways that are both joyous and transformative,” he added.

As per Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder, Wondrlab, “We’re thrilled to have Hemant join us. His work speaks for itself; bold, effective, and rooted in culture. But what excites me most is how he aligns with our mission: to redefine marketing by fusing creativity with platform-first thinking and technology. Hemant’s leadership will supercharge our ability to deliver effective, transformative solutions for our clients."