Hemlata Yederi joins B4U as its new chief revenue officer

After a 14-year stint at Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB) Group, Hemlata Yederi has joined B4U as its new chief revenue officer, a move she announced on LinkedIn.

Advertisment

“As Chief Revenue Officer at B4U Television, I lead revenue growth and partnership strategy across our broadcast network — driving innovation in brand monetization, media sales, and cross-platform expansion,” she wrote, describing her new role.

At SAB Group, Yederi served as the national head of sales for the network. Over her three-decade career, she has worked with media organisations including Anant Media, NDTV, and Mid-Day.