Herat Panchal exits JioStar after four years across digital entertainment

Herat Panchal has stepped down from his role at JioStar, bringing to a close a four-year stint across digital entertainment and ad sales during a period of transition for the platform.

Panchal most recently served as director and lead – Digital Entertainment at JioStar, where he was responsible for generating advertising revenue from SMB and emerging clients. His tenure coincided with the brand’s evolution from Voot to JioStar, alongside shifts in leadership structures and business focus.

Announcing his exit in a LinkedIn post, Panchal said: "When one door closes, another opens." He reflected on the changes he experienced over the past four years, noting that the journey shaped him both professionally and personally, while reinforcing the idea that “CHANGE IS THE ONLY CONSTANT.”

Before his final role at JioStar, Panchal held multiple leadership positions within the Viacom18 ecosystem, including National Vertical Head and Senior Manager at JioCinema Entertainment, where he worked across revenue leadership for categories such as FMCG, media and entertainment, telecom, real estate and infrastructure. His responsibilities spanned AVOD sales, sponsorships, bespoke solutions and sports IP monetisation.

His work there focused on specialist sales units, branded content, influencer marketing and content integrations across platforms.

Panchal began his media sales career at Radio Mirchi, where he spent over four years across corporate sales and group management roles, before earlier stints at iGATE Global Solutions and Cinemax India.

In his note, Panchal expressed gratitude towards colleagues, leaders, partners and collaborators, stating that he moves on with lessons, friendships and memories, while looking ahead to his next professional chapter.