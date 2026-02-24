Herat Panchal joins First Economy as chief growth officer

First Economy has appointed Herat Panchal as chief growth officer. In the newly created role, Panchal will work with founders, CMOs and business heads to develop integrated growth frameworks across brand, media, partnerships and performance.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Panchal wrote: “I’ve had the privilege of building revenue on the Publisher side and driving ROI mandates on the Agency side. That dual exposure has shaped how I see growth — not as campaigns, but as systems.

As I begin my new chapter with First Economy as chief growth officer, I aim to build integrated growth frameworks that connect brand, media, partnerships, and performance into one commercial engine...”

His mandate includes business expansion, revenue acceleration, integrated media and performance structures, cross-category growth strategy, strategic partnerships and building commercial teams.

Panchal joins First Economy after serving as director and lead- Digital Entertainment at JioStar, where he was responsible for generating advertising revenue for SMB and emerging clients. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Viacom18 Media, including national vertical head and senior manager – Jio Cinema Entertainment, overseeing revenue across categories such as FMCG, M&E, OEM, telecom and real estate.

Earlier in his career, Panchal worked at GroupM as senior business director and regional revenue head – West Matrix. He has also held roles at Radio Mirchi, iGATE Global Solutions and NOCIL.