Heritage Foods appoints Srideep Nair Kesavan as Chief Executive Officer

Heritage Foods has recently appointed Srideep Nair Kesavan as the Company’s CEO. He holds a B. Tech (Electronics & Instruments) degree and is an XLRI Jamshedpur MBA – PGDBA (Marketing) Alumni.He has 20+ years of leadership experience as an innovative marketer and enterprising business leader with deep-domain expertise across Sales & Distribution, Marketing & Category management and P&L/General Management
Prior to joining Heritage Foods, Kesavan held leadership positions at Coca-Cola (14 years) and Olam International (6 years)