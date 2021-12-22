Hero Motocorp appoints Gunika Dua as General Manager Marketing - Scooters

In her previous role, she worked with Pepsico as Associate Director - Marketing AMENA Nutrition (Quaker) lead.
Hero Motocorp has recently appointed Gunika Dua as general manager marketing - scooters. She joins the automobile company from Pepsico, where she worked as associate director for more than 4 years and drove brand portfolio strategy, monitored portfolio evolution towards key goals & identified opportunities to accelerate growth in partnership with global & regional teams.
With a domain expertise in strategic brand management, category creation & development, integrated marketing, Gunika had previous stints with Danone Dairy for more than 6 years as brand marketing manager - head of consumer market, GSK Consumer Healthcare as assistant brand manager for more than 3 years and Nestle.