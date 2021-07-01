Hero MotoCorp appoints Ranjivjit Singh as Chief Marketing Officer

Prior to this, Ranjivjit has worked across companies like Ericsson Communications, Microsoft India, HP India and Samsung.
Ranjivjit Singh, the former chief marketing officer of Samsung India, has been appointed as the chief marketing officer of Hero MotoCrop.
He will be replacing Gurinder Sandhu who has recently resigned. Ranjivjit had ended his six-year stint with Samsung in 2020 and since then he has been running a marketing consultancy firm.
Ranjivjit is an experienced marketing professional with a demonstrated history of working in the consumer electronics industry. He is skilled in Marketing Management, Budgeting, Business Development, Marketing Strategy, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM).
He started his career in 1987 with Hindustan Lever as brand manager and has worked across companies like Ericsson Communications, Microsoft India, HP India and Samsung.