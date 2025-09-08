Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as ceo, effective January 2026

Hero MotoCorp, one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturer globally, has announced the appointment of Harshavardhan Chitale as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 5, 2026. The decision was approved by the company’s Board of Directors on September 8, 2025.

Advertisment

Chitale will succeed Vikram Kasbekar, who has been serving as Acting CEO. Kasbekar will step down from this interim role once Chitale takes charge but will continue on the company’s Board as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer.

With over three decades of global leadership experience, Chitale has worked across B2B and B2C sectors including industrial automation, lighting, IT services, and digital transformation. He most recently served as Global CEO of Signify’s €4 billion Professional Business, where he oversaw a 12,000-strong workforce across 70 countries and led digital initiatives, supply chain transformation, and product innovation.

Chitale has also held senior roles as Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Philips Lighting India, where he executed the company’s spin-off into a standalone public entity, and as CEO and Board Member at HCL Infosystems and Honeywell Automation India.

A graduate of IIT Delhi, where he received the Director’s Gold Medal, Chitale is also an active angel investor in emerging sectors such as EVs, clean energy, health-tech, and agri-tech.

In a statement, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, said:

“Harsh’s outstanding track record in driving growth, fostering innovation, and leading global transformation makes him the ideal leader for Hero MotoCorp at this pivotal moment. His vision and dynamism will accelerate our journey across electric and emerging mobility, premiumization, digitalization, sustainability, and organizational renewal.”