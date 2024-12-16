Hero Realty appoints Karan Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer

Hero Realty, a Hero Enterprise business, appoints Karan Kumar as chief marketing officer (CMO). Previously, Kumar served as the first CMO for DLF Residential.

Madhur Gupta, CEO of Hero Realty, welcomed the appointment, saying, "Karan's experience will be crucial in enhancing our brand's presence and customer-centric initiatives and ensuring customer-centric growth as we strive to set new benchmarks in contemporary, eco-friendly living spaces."

On joining Hero Realty, Kumar expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It is a privilege to be in a position to contribute to Hero Realty's vision of creating contemporary, innovative, and sustainable homes that resonate with modern aspirations while fostering health, harmony, and community partnerships, aligned with our chairman's vision."