Hero Vired appoints Prakhar Kasar as its chief executive officer

Hero Vired – a learntech platform from the Hero Group – today announced the appointment of Prakhar Kasar as its chief executive officer. Prakhar has more than 16 years of experience in driving business growth across the sales, marketing, and revenue streams.
Prakhar has worked in FMCG and e-commerce at PepsiCo and MakeMyTrip. He joins Hero Vired as it aims to grow in the online education market.
Commenting on Prakhar’s appointment, Akshay Munjal, founder – Hero Vired, stated: “In today’s rapidly evolving job market, innovative and effective upskilling solutions are the need of the hour. Prakhar’s vision aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between traditional degrees and real-world employability. His proven ability to scale businesses and build high-performing teams makes him the ideal leader to take Hero Vired to new heights.”
Outlining his strategy, Prakhar Kasar, CEO – Hero Vired, emphasised a two-pronged approach: “In the immediate future, we’ll focus on enhancing B2C offerings, particularly our live learning experiences that cater to a premium audience. This builds on Hero Vired’s existing strengths while setting the stage for broader expansion. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities in the B2B and B2I markets, as well as potential to reach new consumer segments.”
Prakhar plans to leverage Hero Vired’s strengths in pedagogy and teaching methodologies, combined with the latest tech advancements, to drive the Company’s growth. His experience in scaling businesses from early stages to maturity is expected to be a key asset in this journey.
Prakhar's appointment highlights Hero Vired's focus on providing innovative learning solutions for graduates and professionals in the current job market. This move aims to strengthen Hero Vired's position in the edtech industry amidst ongoing market changes influenced by AI and other advancements.