Hero Vired Onboards Varun Gupta as Head Of D2C Business

Hero Vired, India's premium LearnTech company for higher education aspirants and professionals, today announced the appointment of Varun Gupta as the head of its D2C Business. Varun will be responsible for strategizing and executing the future roadmaps for the company’s growth phase. He will lead the B2C sales and marketing department.
Commenting on the appointment, Akshay Munjal, Founder & CEO, Hero Vired, said, “We are delighted to have Varun join us on our journey and we are confident that his expertise and diverse experience will aid Hero Vired to become one of the leading LearnTech brands in the Indian education sector.”
Varun Gupta, Head of D2C Business, Hero Vired, said, "I am excited to be a part of a team that’s revolutionizing the way India learns and grows in its professional trajectory. I look forward to an exciting and rewarding journey by becoming an integral part of Hero Group’s LearnTech upheaval and drive growth across businesses.”
Varun is a management expert with over 15 years of experience and has executed business transformation programs for clients across diverse domains. He has been instrumental in driving strategy and growth across B2C, B2B, and D2C businesses ranging from early-stage start-ups to well-established billion USD businesses. His forte lies in formulating strategic and digital roadmaps along with driving analytics-led business growth and profitability. He has been amongst the select top performers across his career and delivered successfully across India, Middle East and North African markets.