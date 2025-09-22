Hersh Bhandari exits Republic TV after 8 years as CEO

After nearly eight years with Republic Media Network, Hersh Bhandari has stepped down from his role as chief executive officer.

Advertisment

Bhandari joined Republic after senior stints at India Today Television and Times Network, where he spent six years. At Republic, he initially oversaw expansion efforts, before being elevated to Group COO in February 2022. In that role, he managed national broadcast operations and growth plans across new regions and languages. Later that year, he was appointed CEO, succeeding Vikas Khanchandani.

Reflecting on his journey, Bhandari shared a farewell note on LinkedIn: “Over the last 8 years at Republic TV, I’ve not only grown as a professional but also learnt some great entrepreneur lessons. This journey has helped me in grooming myself to think strategically, learning the power of leadership, and drawing inspiration from colleagues every single day. A heartfelt thank you to Arnab & the entire Editorial team for their intensity and support… and of course to my team, your rock-solid support has been my biggest strength. With immense gratitude, I now take a small break to reinvent myself and gear up for the next adventure. Till then, ignore all rumours please.”

Bhandari also acknowledged the “refreshing and positive” approach of the network’s HR team, and said his time at Republic had been an “incredible chapter” in his career.