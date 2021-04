Hershey India appoints Rajeshwari Jayaraman as GM, Marketing

Hershey India recently appointed Rajeshwari Jayaraman as GM - Marketing(category lead). Jayaraman joins the company from Nivea, where she was worked as senior product manager for around 2 years. Rajeshwari has more than 10 years of experience in FMCG industry across Personal care and Foods categories. Prior to joining Nivea she also worked with General Mills for around 4 years as associate marketing manager. In the past she has also worked with Cavinkare and Marico.