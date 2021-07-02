Hershey India elevates Ankit Desai as Marketing Director

The FMCG major, Hershey India has recently elevated Ankit Desai as its Marketing Director.He has been elevated from the post of AVP marketing to marketing director. Ankit is a senior marketing leader with 15 years of Marketing, Strategy & Commercial experience with an experience of working across diverse FMCG categories of Chocolates, Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Groceries, Health F&B, Confectionary. He has worked at various senior-level positions with progressively increasing business, strategic and people management, scope. Desai joined the company as GM Marketing in 2017.