Hike brings on board Manav Arya as Head of Rush to lead new bite-sized entertainment offering

As Hike continues to build on its vision of the new social future, India’s homegrown social startup today announced hiring Manav Arya as Head of Rush. With Rush, it is on a mission to channel the competitive spirit of India. It is doing so by enabling mobile users to play against each other in skill games and win real money. Manav comes with over 13 years of experience specialising in mobile gaming; having worked with brands like Junglee Games, PayTM First Games, Octro Inc, and The Walt Disney Company. Manav’s appointment is part of Hike’s plan to bolster teams across the board as it doubles down on its bets with Vibe & Rush. Manav will be reporting directly to Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike