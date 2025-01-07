Himanshu Raj joins Juniper Green Energy & Experion Developers as VP - Communications

Himanshu Raj has been appointed as vice president- communications for Juniper Green Energy and Experion Developers, subsidiaries of the AT Capital Group. In this role, Raj will lead public relations and corporate communications, focusing on enhancing brand reputation and managing external relations for both organisations.

With over 15 years of experience, Raj has worked across industries including technology, healthcare, sports, aviation, fintech, and gaming.

Throughout his career, he has crafted narratives and managed brand reputations for organisations such as Mobile Premier League, Zeta, IBM, and, most recently, Pristyn Care.