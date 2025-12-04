Himanshu Saxena takes additional mandate as President – NE for Saatchi & Saatchi India and Propagate India

BBH India’s managing director, Himanshu Saxena, has taken on the additional mandate of President – North & East for Saatchi & Saatchi India and Propagate. In this expanded role, he will be based in the Gurugram office while continuing to lead BBH India nationally. Himanshu will continue to report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India and Propagate.
Himanshu will now anchor the North and East leadership and will be supported by Hindol Purkayastha, EVP – North & East India, Nisheeth Srivastava, Senior Executive Creative Director, and Ankit Sharma, EVP – Planning, across Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India and Propagate.
Himanshu has over three decades of experience across the communication spectrum, including advertising, marketing & sales, brand management, digital and social, PR, design and market research. Himanshu joined Publicis Groupe India in 2022 as managing director of BBH India.
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India and Propagate, said, “Given the significance and size of the North and East markets, and the strong client relationships that Publicis Groupe India has fostered here, we’re committed to doubling down on the region. We already have a solid presence and valuable partnerships, and this leadership nucleus will help us further harness the power of the Groupe’s capabilities and become a dominant creative force in the region. With this leadership bench, we’re bringing together the scale, depth and quality needed to unlock the next wave of growth. We’re confident that this unified structure will deliver greater value and more integrated impact for brands navigating today’s rapidly evolving landscape.”
Himanshu Saxena, managing director at BBH India and president – North & East for Saatchi & Saatchi India and Propagate, added, “With our combined creative and digital strengths, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver connected, end-to-end solutions that drive real business impact for our clients. I look forward to working alongside Paritosh and the teams to strengthen our regional capabilities, drive integrated growth, and deliver powerful solutions that help our clients win.”