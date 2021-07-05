Hina Nagarajan elevated as MD, Diageo India

Previosuly, she was the CEO Of Diageo India.
Diageo India has recently appointed Hina Nagarajan as managing director and member of global executive committee and is on the board of directors for the listed Company. She was previously the CEO of the company. Hina joined the company in 2018 as managing director, African markets and was then promoted to CEO, Diageo, India.
Hina has over 30 years of proven track record in the Consumer Health, Infant Nutrition and Lifestyle industry segments. She has authored and been part of several business transformation and growth success stories. Hina has handled businesses in varied contexts - complex product portfolios, turnaround, startups- demonstrating her drive, passion and tenacity to deliver results.
A post graduate in management from IIM-Ahmedabad, in the past, Hina has worked with RB for around 5 years, MarKay Cosmetics for around 6 years, ICI Paints for around 7 years and Nestle India for around 14 years.