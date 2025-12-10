Hinduja Group appoints Diana Monteiro as VP of Branding & Communications

The Hinduja Group has named Diana Monteiro as vice president of Branding & Corporate Communications. The diversified conglomerate, which operates across automotive, financial services, healthcare, media, real estate, infrastructure, and energy, said Monteiro will lead its reputation management and brand-building strategy.

Advertisment

Monteiro brings 18 years of experience across corporate communications, marketing, and broadcast journalism. Her previous work include roles in Star Health and Allied Insurance, Shriram Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp (formerly Magma Fincorp), India Ratings and Research, HDFC Bank, Bloomberg TV India and ET Now.

She shared the update on her LinkedIn, stating: “I'm thrilled to share that I've joined the Hinduja Group Limited as vice president - Branding & Communications. I'll be steering the reputation and brand building efforts for the multi-billion dollar diversified conglomerate with a remarkable 111-year legacy spanning automotive, banking & finance, healthcare, media & entertainment, real estate, infrastructure, and energy across 100+ countries.



I look forward to the opportunity to shape how this remarkable conglomerate connects with stakeholders, communities, and the world. As I embark on this new chapter, I look forward to collaborating and partnering with the best to build strategies that reflect the Group's values and vision.”

Monteiro’s earlier experience spans roles in financial services, rating agencies and broadcast media, contributing to strategic communications efforts for institutions across sectors.