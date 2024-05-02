Hindustan Unilever elevates Vipul Mathur as executive director of personal care

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mathur is currently working as head of growth and transformation at HUL.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has announced a key appointment to its management committee. Vipul Mathur will join the HUL management committee as executive director, personal care, effective June 1, 2024.
Vipul, currently head of growth and transformation, joined HUL in 2003 as a management trainee after completing his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta. In a career spanning over two decades, he has worked in customer development and marketing, across home care, personal care and nutrition.
Vipul’s stints in the Laundry business between 2012 – 2017 and subsequently in 2020-2021 were hugely successful. He led mobile marketing and rural marketing for Wheel and played a pivotal role in launching the Cannes-winning Kan Khajura Teshan (KKT), a mobile-based radio platform with branded content from ten Unilever brands. As the category head, he spearheaded the portfolio transformation programme, scaled up the Liquids business and delivered competitive and profitable growth.
As part of the Global Tea leadership team between 2017-2020, Vipul worked with teams in Indonesia, UAE, UK&I and Australia, alongside South Asia, and was successful in landing new mixes in the category and delivered award winning communication campaigns on Brooke Bond. In his previous role, as vice president for Modern Trade and eCommerce, he strengthened the company’s omnichannel strategy and drove portfolio transformation for HUL in high-growth emerging channels, by leading the relationships with customers and building internal cross-functional capabilities.
Welcoming Vipul to the management committee, Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, HUL said, “Vipul is an accomplished marketeer and a business leader, known for his collaborative leadership style. He has been working closely with me to shape the long-term business strategy for HUL and I am sure in his new role, he will ably steer the Personal Care business to seize growth opportunities.”