Hindustan Unilever elevates Vipul Mathur as executive director of personal care

As part of the Global Tea leadership team between 2017-2020, Vipul worked with teams in Indonesia, UAE, UK&I and Australia, alongside South Asia, and was successful in landing new mixes in the category and delivered award winning communication campaigns on Brooke Bond. In his previous role, as vice president for Modern Trade and eCommerce, he strengthened the company’s omnichannel strategy and drove portfolio transformation for HUL in high-growth emerging channels, by leading the relationships with customers and building internal cross-functional capabilities.