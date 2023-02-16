Hiral Jani Vasani joins Pidilite Industries as Lead – Public Relations and Corp Comm

Prior to this, she worked with CRISIL Limited as lead – media relations (CRISIL MI&A and Corporate) and global internal communications.
Hiral Jani Vasani has joined Pidilite Industries as lead – public relations and corporate communications, she announced this via Linkedin.
In the post, she said “I am delighted to share that I have joined Pidilite Industries Limited as lead - PR & corporate communications. As I start this journey, I take immense pride in the learning and growth I have experienced during the five years I spent at CRISIL Limited.”
Her specialisation will be new media, social media, digital media, social media communications, media relations.
Vasani is a marketing and communications specialist with strong experience across marquee brands.
She has also contributed to reputed organisations namely Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Birla Sun Life Insurance, HSBC and Mid-Day.