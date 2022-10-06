Hiren Gada elected as the President of the Entertainment Content Owners Association of India

Hiren Gada, CEO-Shemaroo Entertainment said, “It’s an honor to be elected as the President of this prestigious association that has been safeguarding the interests of the entertainment content owners of India. I am grateful to all my colleagues and members of the ECOA to entrust me with this responsibility. I look forward to working with the industry leaders to future proof the ownership and distribution of the content with the emergence of technology and web 3.0.”