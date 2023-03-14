Hisense appoints Director Marketing and Director HR & Admin

Vipin Yadav has been appointed as Director Marketing and Kamalika Deka appointed as Director HR & Admin.
Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has announced the appointment of two seasoned professionals: Vipin Yadav as Director Marketing, HOD, and Kamalika Deka as Director HR & Admin, HOD, to the company's leadership team. With a focus on integrity, innovation, customer focus, and sustainability, Hisense is committed to bringing innovative and world-class products to customers in India and around the world. Vipin and Kamalika's extensive experience in their respective fields will be crucial in driving the company's growth and success in India and helping achieve its vision of providing customers with state-of-the-art products and services that offer unparalleled comfort and convenience at home.
With expertise spanning over 15 years of marketing and brand management across multi-niche sectors, including mobile handset, IoT, consumer durables, healthcare & BFSI, Vipin has been graciously awarded for his skills at various industry forums. He has previously worked with OPPO Mobiles India, Aquionics Developments India, Wellspring Healthcare, Religare Enterprises, and Fullerton India (Temasek Holding, Singapore). During his last assignment with OPPO, he had a successful stint of over 7 years and was one of the core members to help create a strong brand in India. He led the brand and marketing of key product portfolios.
Expressing his delight over joining Hisense, Vipin Yadav commented, "I am thrilled to re-experience the journey of creating a strong brand, which is in its early days in India. I am excited to bring my management vision to action while leveraging my marketing and brand management expertise to help drive the company’s growth. Hisense is known across the world for its innovative and high-quality products, which makes them a global leader. This excites me to be a part of the team that is committed to providing great value proposition to its customers with a delightful experience."
Kamalika on the other hand comes with an unparalleled experience of 16 years in the HR domain. Before Hisense, Kamalika had a stint with VisionSpring as Director of HR & Admin services along with Nicobar Design Pvt. Ltd., Domino’s India, Titan Company Ltd, and Apollo hospitals enterprise. She was recently awarded T A PAI young HR leader 2022 and is also a TED X speaker.
Kamalika Deka said, "I am excited to be a part of Hisense and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and dedicated team. I believe that HR plays a crucial role in driving the success of any organization, and I am committed to helping Hisense India attract, retain, and develop top talent. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of Hisense India.
Welcoming Vipin and Kamalika, Steven Li, MD of Hisense India, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to have Vipin and Kamalika onboard our team. Their talent, experience, and expertise will undoubtedly be invaluable in driving growth and success for our company. We share a common vision of providing innovative and world-class products to our customers, and I am confident that their contributions will help us achieve this goal. Together, we will work towards providing unparalleled comfort and convenience to our customers, making their experience with Hisense accessible and comfortable. I am excited to see what the future holds for our company with our newest leadership members.”