Hitachi appoints Indian MD, Bharat Kaushal as Executive Chairman

Japanese conglomerate Hitachi has announced the appointment of its Indian managing director, Bharat Kaushal, to the role of executive chairman. Effective April 1, 2025, Kaushal, who is the first Indian to serve as managing director for Hitachi in India since 2017, will also continue his responsibilities as acting managing director of Hitachi India and corporate officer in charge of regional strategies (India) for Hitachi as per PTI.

Bharat has worked across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, e-education, financial inclusion and urban mobility.

Bharat Kushal said: "The new role will place a lot of responsibility in further architecting and driving a forward-looking roadmap for Hitachi's colossal growth in India.