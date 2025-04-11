Hitachi appoints Indian MD, Bharat Kaushal as Executive Chairman

Japanese conglomerate Hitachi has announced the appointment of its Indian managing director, Bharat Kaushal, to the role of executive chairman. Effective April 1, 2025, Kaushal, who is the first Indian to serve as managing director for Hitachi in India since 2017, will also continue his responsibilities as acting managing director of Hitachi India and corporate officer in charge of regional strategies (India) for Hitachi as per PTI.
Bharat Kushal said: "The new role will place a lot of responsibility in further architecting and driving a forward-looking roadmap for Hitachi's colossal growth in India.
"Hitachi India is evolving and offering an unparalleled opportunity to further advance its vision of delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that not only support India's growth but also is ensuring pathbreaking and meaningful socio-impact on the last mile delivery of these colossal solutions envisioning to constitute a socially empowered society aligning it with Hitachi's long-term strategic goals," he said.