Hitesh Malhotra is Lenskart.com’s new CMO

He was Nykaa’s chief marketing officer until May 2020.
Hitesh Malhotra is the new chief marketing officer at Lenskart.com, a leading eyewear e-commerce platform.
We (afaqs!) came across this news when a press release from the company for its ad quoted Malhotra as its new CMO. Before this, he was with Nykaa, a leading beauty and cosmetics retailer as its chief marketer for five years and three months starting from March 2015 and ending in May 2020.
In a career spanning nearly 15 years, Malhotra has worked for brands such as Levi Strauss & Co, MakeMyTrip.com, and MSLGROUP India.