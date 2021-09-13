Hitesh Malhotra joins Reliance Industries as CMO, Beauty & Luxury

Malhotra has earlier worked with e-commerce brands like Nykaa and Lenskart.com.
Hitesh Malhotra has moved on from Nykka and joined Reliance Industries as CMO, Beauty & Industry.
Malhotra has been involved in versatile roles throughout his career - ranging from brand strategies and visitor level analytics at Levi Straus followed by MakeMyTrip.com and more recently Nykaa and Lenskart.
Malhotra had joined Lenskart.com in 2020. Before Lenskart, he was with Nykaa, as its chief marketer for five years and three months starting from March 2015 and ending in May 2020.