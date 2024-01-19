HiveMinds appoints Neha Pandey as VP-Growth

She will focus on expanding HiveMinds' business in India, UAE, and the USA.
HiveMinds, a forefront digital marketing agency, part of the Madison Group, announces the appointment of Neha Pandey as vice president - growth. Her role at HiveMinds is set to be the business expansion in India, UAE, and the USA.
With a professional journey spanning 13 years across pivotal sectors like mobile, e-commerce, telecom, and the internet, Pandey is a veteran in strategic alliances, business development, marketing, account management, and team leadership. Her tenure as business head at AdLift India and business partner- corporate at BIG FM is marked by significant achievements in client consultancy, sales strategy, and business planning.
Expressing her vision on joining, HiveMinds, she remarks, “HiveMinds’ swift ascent as one of the top digital marketing agencies in India along with its visionary leadership drew me to this role. I am happy to be part of this vibrant team. I think I have joined at a great time when my expertise and aspirations are in line with the HiveMinds growth plans and I look forward to delivering robust growth in the years to come."
Deepti Bhadauria, chief strategy officer, HiveMinds, comments, “Neha Pandey’s inclusion in our leadership cadre is an important initiative towards our growth. We have added some of the most prestigious brands in India to our client list, in the past few years. Now is the time to consolidate our position and focus on delivering the same expertise to international clients. We are sure Neha will lead this charter with aplomb and add to Hivemind's success."