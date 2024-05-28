HiveMinds appoints Pradeep Saluja as chief operating officer

Pradeep has held senior positions in several leading firms, from one of the founding members of the India business at Encore Capital Group to leading firms where he has delivered sustainable growth for clients worldwide. Prior to joining HiveMinds, he served as vice president at Sprinklr, where he successfully led customer success for key accounts globally. Before this, Pradeep was with Mu-Sigma, managing the P&L of a business unit with a portfolio of Fortune 500 companies.