HiveMinds hires Aayush Arora as Vice President in Delhi

He will be based out of Gurgaon.
Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions, a Unit of Madison World, has hired Aayush Arora as vice president - client success, at Gurgaon. Hiveminds is headquartered in Bangalore with now a team of 270 people spread across Bangalore, Mumbai and NCR.
Aayush is a digital marketing professional with 10+ years of experience across India & Canada. He has worked across agencies, Merkle Sokrati, Ad Global 360 and had also run his own digital agency in the past. His latest stint before HiveMinds was with an Ed-tech major, Textbook.
Jyothirmayee JT, founder & CEO of HiveMinds commented, “We’ve been fortunate to add many large clients from Delhi/NCR in our portfolio over the last 1 year. Aayush’s deep digital understanding along with his experience in managing clients over the years, will help us in delighting our clients with innovation and account success.”
Sam Balsara, chairman and managing director, Madison World said, “Delhi remains a key focus region for us. We’re reinstating our commitment to our clients by adding senior talent to drive digital growth and strategy. Following the recent return of Shobhit Gaur to Madison Digital in Delhi NCR, we are now adding Aayush to Hiveminds Delhi NCR to further strengthen our team capabilities in the region to exceed the demanding expectations of our growing client list.”
Commenting on his appointment Aayush Arora said, “I am thrilled to be joining HiveMinds. Jyothi's passion for the business and industry is infectious and her ambitions got me excited. I look forward to learning further and building on my decade-long experience in the agency business. I believe that my work on the brand side in the Ed-tech industry has given me the right perspective to now lead client success in NCR.”