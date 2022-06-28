Hiver appoints Charu Gupta as Director, Brand & Content Marketing

Prior to Hiver, Charu has worked in leadership roles in organisations like Ola Electric, Chtrbox, Licious and GroupM amongst others.
Hiver, the world’s first help desk designed for Google Workspace, has appointed Charu Gupta as director of brand and content marketing. She comes with over 13 years of experience in brand, social and digital media marketing.
Charu is based in Bengaluru and is an award-winning creative professional, having led engaging social campaigns for brands across various sectors - FMCG, Lifestyle, Apparel, Finance, Travel, and Food and Beverages, amongst others. She spearheaded the Whisper - 'Touch The Pickle' campaign, which won several awards including the Cannes Lion for the TVC. She has also created the highly acclaimed “TATA Tea annual property - The Photography Escapade”.
Prior to Hiver, Charu has worked in leadership roles in organisations like Ola Electric, Chtrbox, Licious and GroupM amongst others.
Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO & co-founder-Hiver says, “It gives us great pleasure to welcome Charu to Hiver. Charu’s role will be to integrate Hiver’s brand messaging across traditional as well as new media communication channels. I have no doubt that with her experience and passion, she is well equipped to take the brand forward in this journey.”
Charu Gupta, director, brand & content marketing-Hiver said, “I am excited about my role and the opportunities that Hiver provides at such an interesting juncture where they are revolutionising the customer service ecosystem and changing the norms of accessibility. I’m looking forward to working with this exceptional team to grow the company’s brand and its strong base of customers and partners worldwide.”