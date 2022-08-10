Hiver appoints Vishal Chopra as Chief Growth Officer

Vishal joins Hiver from Freshworks.
Hiver, the world’s first customer service platform designed for Google Workspace, has appointed Vishal Chopra as their Chief Growth Officer. He comes with over 14 years of experience working with Fortune 100 companies to leading SaaS organizations.
An accomplished growth and marketing leader, Vishal has been instrumental in generating demand, and acquiring and retaining customers across North America, Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and ANZ markets.
Prior to joining Hiver, Vishal worked with brands like IBM, Cvent, and Freshworks, supporting them with their growth mandate. In his last role as Senior Director of Marketing at Freshworks, Vishal was responsible for growth initiatives in the APAC and MEA regions. During his 3-year tenure at Freshworks, the region saw multi-fold growth in revenue and expansion into many new markets.
Vishal is an active and featured speaker on marketing (digital, funnel performance, regional strategy), CX, and ITSM topics in business as well as in academia. He has also been recognised in White Page International’s India’s 50 Best Marketing & Communications Leaders 2021.
Nitesh Nandy, CTO and co-founder, Hiver, says, “We are delighted to welcome Vishal to the Hiver team as our Chief Growth Officer. His customer-centric mindset and expertise on the CX landscape strongly aligns with our ethos at Hiver. Vishal’s proven capabilities in growth marketing and Go-To-Market functions will help expand Hiver’s presence as a leading customer service platform.”
Vishal Chopra, chief growth officer, Hiver, says, “Hiver is on a mission to humanize customer service and help organizations build long-lasting customer relationships. I am excited to join this mission and Hiver’s outstanding team to grow our global customer base.”