HMD Global appoints former OneWeb advisor Alain Lejeune in Global Operations Leadership Role

Alain will be responsible for overseeing all operations for HMD Global and leading engineering and supply chain management efforts for the company.
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the appointment of Alain Lejeune in the new Global Operations Leadership role for the company. Lejeune brings with him more than 25 years’ experience in telecommunications and is a seasoned global operations leader. He joins HMD Global from OneWeb, where he was a special advisor focused on the operations strategy. Alain will be responsible for overseeing all operations for HMD Global and leading engineering and supply chain management efforts for the company. He will report directly to Florian Seiche, chief executive oficer at HMD Global.
Alain Lejeune, global leader of operations at HMD, says: “I’m delighted to take on this new challenge at HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones. Having worked in the mobile industry for over two and a half decades, I’ve witnessed huge shifts in the ways companies operate on a global scale. The need to adapt and move quickly has never been more business-critical as companies adjust to a world post-COVID-19. Steadfast operations play a pivotal role in maintaining equilibrium for a nimble startup such as HMD Global, and I look forward to helping the business maintain momentum and navigate change now and in the future. Nokia phones have a loyal and fast-growing fan base, and I’m excited to help the company continue to deliver the high levels of quality and affordable mobile innovations people have come to know and love.”
Florian Seiche, chief executive officer at HMD Global, says: “I am delighted to announce that Alain Lejeune is joining our team as Global Leader of Operations. Alain brings a wealth of experience with a deep understanding of the mobile industry. His blended and unique expertise, which spans operational excellence to fostering creativity in R&D, is one of the reasons we are confident he will make a tremendous impact on our journey.”
“Alain will play a pivotal role as we transform our business and expand our products and services. His appointment will further bolster our leadership team. I look forward to seeing our business gather pace under Alain’s leadership.”
Prior to OneWeb, Alain worked with TCL Group – joining as part of the company’s acquisition of the mobile phone division of Alcatel. This was one of the first international acquisitions in this sector by a Chinese company. He successfully led the integration, as well as driving the company’s research and development and product creation efforts. Alain was also responsible for managing the acquisition of global licensing rights from Canadian-based BlackBerry Limited by TLC. Following a successful acquisition, he became President of the BlackBerry Mobile business division created within TCL and re-launched BlackBerry smartphones as a premium professional brand to global markets.