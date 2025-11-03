HMD Global promotes Abhishek Ranjan to chief marketing officer, India & APAC

HMD Global has announced the elevation of Abhishek Ranjan as chief marketing officer for India and the APAC region. Ranjan previously served as head of brand marketing, where he led brand transformation efforts, product campaigns, and several key market launches since joining the company in October 2022.

Advertisment

With over 17 years of experience across leading technology brands, including TECNO Mobile India, Philips Mobiles, Celkon, Logitech, Micromax, and Samsung, Ranjan has worked extensively on brand strategy, creative communication, and cross-market leadership.

During his tenure at HMD, he played a key role in introducing HMD as an independent phone brand across India and APAC, strengthening its engagement with Gen Z and millennial audiences through campaigns and product launches like Crest and Fusion.

In his new position, Ranjan will oversee marketing, communications, and in-market brand strategies, with a focus on innovation-driven growth and digital consumer engagement.