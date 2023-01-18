Hogarth India appoints Karthik Nagarajan as CEO

Karthik is excited to be a part of the team and help lead the company to the next level of growth. "The business of content is at an inflection point, and it is an extraordinary time to be a part of this industry," said Karthik Nagarajan, Hogarth India CEO. "Hogarth is a global leader and the fastest growing WPP company. It is charting a futuristic roadmap for content that is at the confluence of creativity, technology, data, and production. I am extremely excited to be a part of this team and help lead it to the next level of growth."