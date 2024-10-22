Hogarth strengthens India leadership with Madhurika Banerjee and Ishita Hora

WPP’s company Hogarth, has announced the appointment of Madhurika Banerjee and Ishita Hora to its senior leadership team.

Madhurika Banerjee joins Hogarth as vice president, North. With over 15 years of experience, Madhurika has built high-performing teams and delivered award-winning campaigns across industries such as FMCG, consumer durables, auto, BFSI, real estate, and media and entertainment. In her previous role as vice president, brand solutions at Schbang, she played a key role in establishing the Delhi operations and collaborated with notable clients like Tata Beverages and JnJ Pharma.

Madhurika Banerjee, vice president, North Hogarth, said, “I’m excited to take up this role to explore new avenues and create transformative experiences for our brands. Hogarth is on a strong growth trajectory, and I look forward to creating strong brands and transforming their content experience journey.”

Ishita Hora joins as vice president, West. With 13 years of expertise in integrated marketing, account management, and consumer research. Ishita excels at building strong client relationships, which has been instrumental in driving business growth and achieving award-winning results. She has worked with leading brands such as Coca-Cola, Caratlane, and Haier. Prior to joining Hogarth, Ishita was previously Client Servicing Director at Ogilvy, where she successfully led key client engagements and strategic initiatives.

Ishita Hora, vice president, West Hogarth, said, “Hogarth is a place where creativity, innovation, and production come together seamlessly, and I’m excited to dive in and make the most of it. I’m looking forward to work with an incredibly talented and driven team that pushes boundaries like second nature. Looking forward to this next phase of growth and all the exciting things ahead.”

Speaking on the announcement, Karthik Nagarajan, CEO, Hogarth India, said, “Our commitment to clients is to deliver the best content experience for their audiences in a medium-agnostic way. The world of content and production today is more dynamic than any other part of the marketing engine, and so client leaders also need to be change managers. Madhurika and Ishita are exceptional, dynamic leaders who can lead change at our as well as our clients’ end.”

Madhurika will be based out of Gurgaon and Ishita out of Mumbai.