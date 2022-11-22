Home Credit India appoints Bhrigu Sehgal as Chief Sales Officer

Extending a warm welcome to Bhrigu, Ondrej Kubik, chief executive officer, Home Credit India, said: “I am delighted to welcome a young & dynamic leader like Bhrigu at Home Credit India. As we focus on strengthening our phygital model of business in the evolving offline-to-online economy to have an omnichannel connection with customers and their needs, Bhrigu’s rich experience in financial services and with consumer internet companies will play a pivotal role, making him the right choice. I am confident that Bhrigu will unlock the next phase of our journey as one of the leading consumer finance companies and set up a solid foundation for future growth.”