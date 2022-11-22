Home Credit India appoints Bhrigu Sehgal as Chief Sales Officer

He will be responsible for accelerating the retail touchpoint business, build-up new categories and partnerships.
Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider, in its efforts to further strengthen the evolving retail business ecosystem, has appointed a young & dynamic leader, Bhrigu Sehgal as the Chief Sales Officer.
Bhrigu comes with a vibrant experience of over 16 years, having worked in the banking & financial services sector with brands such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank. His experience also includes stints with new-age Internet companies – Magicbricks.com & Quikr.com.
Extending a warm welcome to Bhrigu, Ondrej Kubik, chief executive officer, Home Credit India, said: “I am delighted to welcome a young & dynamic leader like Bhrigu at Home Credit India. As we focus on strengthening our phygital model of business in the evolving offline-to-online economy to have an omnichannel connection with customers and their needs, Bhrigu’s rich experience in financial services and with consumer internet companies will play a pivotal role, making him the right choice. I am confident that Bhrigu will unlock the next phase of our journey as one of the leading consumer finance companies and set up a solid foundation for future growth.”
At Home Credit, he will be responsible for accelerating the Point of Sale (PoS) or retail touchpoint business, build-up new categories and brand partnerships to create synergies across retail ecosystem. He holds a PGDBM from IILM, Delhi and graduation from Delhi University.
Speaking about his appointment in Home Credit India, Bhrigu said: “I am excited to begin a new journey with Home Credit India, at a point of time when they have completed a decade in India market. There are exciting times ahead for the consumer finance industry and Home Credit’s expansive growth in India is well-known. As Home Credit looks ahead to achieving bigger milestones in its next decadal journey, I am honoured to join and look forward to contributing to its renewed growth and success in fulfilling aspirations.”