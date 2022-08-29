HomeLane appoints Aveek Nandi as Senior Vice President – Product

Prior to joining HomeLane, Aveek was associated with Vedantu as their AVP – Product and with Yulu as Head of Product.
India’s leading home interiors brand HomeLane, today announced another addition to their CXO suite, with the appointment of Aveek Nandi as senior vice president – product and head of customer experience. With 12+ years of experience across product, P&L and operations, Aveek was previously working with Vedantu, Yulu Mobility and Delhivery.
In his role at HomeLane as the senior vice president - product, he will be working towards building a more competitive product and technology-led organization. Additionally, as the Head of Customer Experience, Aveek has been entrusted with the goal to ensure that HomeLane consistently delivers a seven-star experience to its customers.
Commenting on the appointment, Srikanth Iyer & Tanuj Choudhry, co-founders, HomeLane said, “We are delighted to welcome Aveek to the HomeLane team. He has successfully led the product strategy for many marquee brands and we are confident that with his varied experience and innovation-led approach, he will play an instrumental role in optimizing our product portfolio and enhancing our overall customer experience.”
Prior to joining HomeLane, Aveek was associated with Vedantu as their AVP – Product and with Yulu as head of product, where he was leading the product and design charter for the brands. He has also led product design and strategy for E-commerce logistics at Delhivery. At Delhivery, he was part of the CEO's core team that focussed on building product solutions for key business challenges which included leading Delhivery's business for MSMEs. Prior to Delhivery, Aveek worked on product and process challenges across functions and geographies at Tesco.
Expressing his excitement, Aveek Nandi, senior vice president, HomeLane, said, “I am delighted to join HomeLane. It is really impressive how we are using product and technology to deliver a great customer experience in the complex journey of building one's home and doing so in an optimized manner. I look forward to joining this highly energetic and dynamic team and contributing to HomeLane's journey.
Aveek has a B.Tech degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He is a big sports enthusiast, an ardent traveler and a foodie. Deeply inspired by the HomeLane vision of “Making Interiors Easy”, Aveek will be striving forward to help HomeLane in becoming the most admired customer-centric company by placing a new legacy of excellence in customer experience and product design.