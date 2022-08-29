HomeLane appoints Aveek Nandi as Senior Vice President – Product

Prior to joining HomeLane, Aveek was associated with Vedantu as their AVP – Product and with Yulu as head of product, where he was leading the product and design charter for the brands. He has also led product design and strategy for E-commerce logistics at Delhivery. At Delhivery, he was part of the CEO's core team that focussed on building product solutions for key business challenges which included leading Delhivery's business for MSMEs. Prior to Delhivery, Aveek worked on product and process challenges across functions and geographies at Tesco.